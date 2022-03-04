Gogglebox star Lee Riley's two homes are worlds apart – see photos The TV star split his time between Hull and Cyprus

Lee Riley and his best friend Jenny Newby have become firm favourites for their appearances on Gogglebox, which they film from Lee's caravan near Hull.

LOOK: Gogglebox living rooms before and afters: the Malones, Ellie Warner and more

But when he's not filming for the Channel 4 show, Lee spends much of his time in Cyprus, where he shares a home with his partner of 27 years, Steve Mail. From his cosy living room in the static home in Sand le Mere to his swimming pool in Cyprus, take a peek inside Lee's two very different properties…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenny won't use her 'special' Line of Duty notepad

Lee Riley's caravan

One of the most recognisable spaces inside Lee's coastal caravan is obviously the living room, where he is often seen sitting on a cream sofa with Jenny. Yellow and blue scatter cushions add a splash of colour to the room and tie in with the blue checked curtains.

Lee took a selfie that showed Jenny preparing her makeup ahead of Gogglebox. It showed a wooden side table positioned underneath the mirror, displaying a loved-up photo of Lee and Steve as well as a stag ornament. On the wall to the left-hand side were two gold angular shelves holding mini succulents, and the mirror reflection shared a peek at the kitchen.

READ: Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's home she purchased from brother Pete – inside

MORE: Gogglebox's Steph and Dom sell £5million dream Kent mansion

The kitchen has white cupboards with silver handles and brown work surfaces. It also has a large oven where Jenny was trying to cook crispy chicken for the trio back in May.

As he welcomed Jenny back to the caravan in February, Lee showed off his chic black rattan furniture positioned out the front. With a large sofa and two chairs around the table, there is plenty of space for Lee, Jenny and Steve to relax.

READ: Gogglebox's Giles and Mary's eccentric country cottage is not what it seems

Lee Riley's Cyprus home

Lee often lives in Cyprus with Steve in between filming, but the couple were forced to spend time apart amid the coronavirus pandemic when Lee was isolating in the UK.

It has not been confirmed whether Lee owns the holiday home or simply visits his partner there, but they have been pictured inside a spacious kitchen with grey cupboards and black worktops. A black circular dining table and two chairs are positioned underneath a clock, and the couple had displayed a stunning bunch of flowers in a silver vase.

In June, Lee wrote: "Home is where the heart is," as the pair posed for a photo next to the swimming pool, which had been illuminated by blue lights in the nighttime snap.

PHOTOS: Gogglebox stars' epic homes - unseen rooms revealed