Inside Morning Live host Kimberley Walsh's stunning Surrey home The former Girls Aloud star lives with her husband Justin and three children

Kimberley Walsh may hail from Yorkshire and film BBC's Morning Live in Manchester, but it is Surrey that she now calls home. The Girls Aloud star and TV presenter lives in a stunning family home with her husband Justin and their three sons, Bobby, Cole and Nate, and often shares glimpses inside the property on social media.

Like many of the nation, Kimberley and Justin took the opportunity to decorate some rooms in their house during the coronavirus pandemic, and she proudly showcased the results of her chic blue dining room and statement bathroom with her fans on social media.

The Entrance

Kimberley hired Early Hours London to decorate her home for Christmas

Celebrity favourites Early Hours London have decorated Kimberley's house for Christmas the past couple of years, transforming the double doors and steps with colourful bauble garlands, wreaths and life-size nutcrackers.

The Kitchen

The kitchen features sage green tiles and white cabinets

Kimberley's kitchen features white cabinets with black polished worktops, with sage green wall tiles to add a pop of colour.

The Dining Room

The dining room is one of Kimberley's favourite rooms

The dining room was decorated during lockdown in 2020, and Kimberley says it is now one of her favourite rooms in the house. With midnight blue walls offset by a dark wood dining table and bar cabinet, and an opulent chandelier hanging from the ceiling, we can see why!

The Living Room

Kimberley's living room is decorated in neutral tones

Kimberley has favoured a more muted colour palette in the living room, with cream sofas and carpets, and an assortment of candles and photo frames on display across the windowsill.

The Bathroom

Kimberley renovated her bathroom during lockdown

Kimberley's bathroom was also given a lockdown renovation, with statement star print tiles on the walls and floor to stunning effect.

The shower features pretty pink tiles

Brass fittings and pink tiles in the shower complement the luxurious aesthetic to perfection.

The Garden

Kimberley hosted an outdoor cinema screening in her garden

The huge garden appears to be one of the highlights of Kimberley's house, and she made use of the expansive lawns by hosting an outdoor cinema party for her children and their cousins in summer 2021.

The family has a huge swimming Jacuzzi spa

The lucky family can also take advantage of the warmer weather in their very own swimming Jacuzzi spa, which sits on a patio area alongside the lawn.

This balcony overlooks the garden

The back of the house features an incredible wrought iron balcony from one of the upstairs rooms with a spiral staircase down to the garden below.

