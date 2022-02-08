The Queen's fans spot poignant message from Prince Philip on Platinum Jubliee Her Majesty returned to Sandringham House over the weekend

The Platinum Jubilee on Sunday 6 February marked a huge milestone for the Queen, and fans are convinced that they have spotted a sweet message from her late husband Prince Philip.

PHOTOS: Inside the Queen's 600-acre Norfolk estate

Her Majesty was staying at Sandringham House for the occasion, before returning to Windsor Castle this week, and her Norfolk home looked striking in new photos shared on Twitter. Sandringham's official page posted two snaps of the regal property, which was highlighted by bright sunlight while two large rainbows broke up the dark clouds hanging overhead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Royal Homes

"A striking end to a momentous day #HM70 [photo] by Head Gardener Martin Woods at Sandringham," the caption read.

Royal fans flooded the comments section with praise for the gorgeous photo. "Bertie, Queen Mum, Margret and Philip sending their love from heaven," wrote one, and another added: "Sent to her by her father and husband!"

RELATED: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to move into the Queen's rarely-visited home – report

MORE: Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's stylish London pad – photos

A striking end to a momentous day ✨ #HM70



📸 by Head Gardener Martin Woods at Sandringham pic.twitter.com/b05lZQhIay — Sandringham (@sandringham1870) February 6, 2022

Fans were convinced the double rainbow over Sandringham House was a sign from Prince Philip

A third remarked: "I'd like to believe that this is a sort of 'sign': Bertie and Elizabeth, from wherever they are, are sending their wishes and love to their beloved Lilibet to celebrate this incredible milestone!" and a fourth replied: "Philip as well!"

Sandringham House is where Her Majesty traditionally hosts the royal Christmas celebrations with the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

The Queen hosted a tea party at Sandringham for her Platinum Jubilee

While she chose to spend the holidays at Windsor Castle for the second time in 2021, the Queen would usually stay at the 600-acre estate until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately.

To mark her 70th anniversary as monarch, she returned to Sandringham House to host a tea party for locals and she cut a special cake bearing the Platinum Jubilee logo.

The 95-year-old was pictured using her late husband's walking stick with a distinctive staff with a carved handle made from horn. Author and broadcaster, Gyles Brandreth, spotted that the Queen was in fact using the Duke of Edinburgh's favourite walking stick, which he used regularly while managing the Sandringham estate.

READ: 10 money-saving ways to keep your house warm without paying more for heating

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.