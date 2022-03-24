﻿
Spring-wreaths

10 pretty spring wreaths and door decorations inspired by Stacey Solomon

Give your front door a spring makeover with these pretty wreaths

Spring has officially arrived, and what better way to celebrate the new season than by transforming your front door with a spring wreath full of beautiful blooms and fresh foliage?

Don't believe us? Just look at Stacey Solomon, who has pulled out all the stops at her home, Pickle Cottage, with a huge floral archway, wreath and even a wheelbarrow filled with flowers, to show-stopping effect.

"I'm so proud of it and it’s made me so excited for warmer weather and longer days," Stacey wrote as she showed off the finished result on Instagram. Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher previously showcased her own spring wreath with her fans on Instagram, and even used her I'm a Celebrity crown as a front door wreath following her win in 2020.

Try the look for yourself with our roundup of some of the prettiest spring wreaths and door decorations available to buy now…

This handmade artificial wreath has been mixed with dried lavender to create a show-stopping spring wreath that smells just as good as it looks.

Etsy-Spring-Whirlwind-wreath

Spring Whirlwind Wreath, from £30, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Get Easter-ready with this floral and pastel egg adorned artificial wreath, which you can pick up along with your weekly shop.

Sainsburys-Easter-egg-wreath

Spring floral wreath, £15, Sainsbury's

SHOP NOW

For a budget-friendly take on the trend, this Dunelm artificial floral spring wreath fits the bill perfectly.

Dunelm-artifical-wreath

Artificial floral wreath, £10, Dunelm

SHOP NOW

Featuring a mix of foraged foliage and artificial flowers, this rustic spring wreath is a piece you'll love to decorate your home for years to come.

Lights4Fun-foraged-wreath

Foraged flower wreath, £39.99, Lights4Fun

SHOP NOW

Pretty peonies and roses combine in this stunning floral wreath in spring-ready shades of pink and purple.

The-Stella-dusk-peony-wreath

The Stella Dusky Summer Peony Wreath, £30.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW

This handcrafted wreath features a mix of pine cones, blush roses and pearl berries for an elegant and pretty effect that will transform any front door.

Not-on-the-high-street-spring-door-wreath

Spring Meadow Door Wreath, £26, Not on the High Street

SHOP NOW

Celebrate chocolate feasting in style with this spring foliage wire bunny decorations, which could be hung on a door either inside or outside.

Easter-Bunny-Spring-Foliage-wire-decoration

Spring foliage wire bunny decoration, £12.99, Party Pieces

SHOP NOW

Pretty spring peonies, hydrangea, berries and eucalyptus leaves combine in this artificial wreath, available on Amazon.

Amazon-spring-wreath

Artificial peony spring wreath, £18.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

The White Company's artificial Queen Anne Lace Wreath may be minimalistic, but it will still have a big impact when hung on your door, or used as a wall decoration.

The-White-Company-spring-wreath

Queen Anne Lace Wreath, £50, The White Company

SHOP NOW

For a more pared back look, try this Wilko Spring Wreath featuring simple foliage. You could adjust the style year round by adding your own fresh flowers or fairy lights.

Wilko-spring-wreath

Spring wreath, £12, Wilko

SHOP NOW

