10 pretty spring wreaths and door decorations inspired by Stacey Solomon

Spring has officially arrived, and what better way to celebrate the new season than by transforming your front door with a spring wreath full of beautiful blooms and fresh foliage?

Don't believe us? Just look at Stacey Solomon, who has pulled out all the stops at her home, Pickle Cottage, with a huge floral archway, wreath and even a wheelbarrow filled with flowers, to show-stopping effect.

"I'm so proud of it and it’s made me so excited for warmer weather and longer days," Stacey wrote as she showed off the finished result on Instagram. Meanwhile, Giovanna Fletcher previously showcased her own spring wreath with her fans on Instagram, and even used her I'm a Celebrity crown as a front door wreath following her win in 2020.

Try the look for yourself with our roundup of some of the prettiest spring wreaths and door decorations available to buy now…

This handmade artificial wreath has been mixed with dried lavender to create a show-stopping spring wreath that smells just as good as it looks.

Spring Whirlwind Wreath, from £30, Etsy

Get Easter-ready with this floral and pastel egg adorned artificial wreath, which you can pick up along with your weekly shop.

Spring floral wreath, £15, Sainsbury's

For a budget-friendly take on the trend, this Dunelm artificial floral spring wreath fits the bill perfectly.

Artificial floral wreath, £10, Dunelm

Featuring a mix of foraged foliage and artificial flowers, this rustic spring wreath is a piece you'll love to decorate your home for years to come.

Foraged flower wreath, £39.99, Lights4Fun

Pretty peonies and roses combine in this stunning floral wreath in spring-ready shades of pink and purple.

The Stella Dusky Summer Peony Wreath, £30.99, Etsy

This handcrafted wreath features a mix of pine cones, blush roses and pearl berries for an elegant and pretty effect that will transform any front door.

Spring Meadow Door Wreath, £26, Not on the High Street

Celebrate chocolate feasting in style with this spring foliage wire bunny decorations, which could be hung on a door either inside or outside.

Spring foliage wire bunny decoration, £12.99, Party Pieces

Pretty spring peonies, hydrangea, berries and eucalyptus leaves combine in this artificial wreath, available on Amazon.

Artificial peony spring wreath, £18.99, Amazon

The White Company's artificial Queen Anne Lace Wreath may be minimalistic, but it will still have a big impact when hung on your door, or used as a wall decoration.

Queen Anne Lace Wreath, £50, The White Company

For a more pared back look, try this Wilko Spring Wreath featuring simple foliage. You could adjust the style year round by adding your own fresh flowers or fairy lights.

Spring wreath, £12, Wilko

