John Lewis' affordable garden range will transform your outdoor space from £5

With a mini heatwave on the way and upcoming long weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, what better time to make some updates in your garden for you to enjoy it all?

Whether it's investing in a new outdoor dining table set or simply adding stylish touches with plant pots and outdoor rugs, John Lewis & Partners has it covered with its new ANYDAY range, which promises "quality you'd expect at prices you wouldn't", and it's selling out fast.

Highlights include the metal garden bench in a choice of punchy yellow or blue shades, which will add a bold colour pop and are durable in any weather, and cost £95.

2-seater metal garden sofa, £95, John Lewis & Partners

Or for something more neutral, the six-seater wooden dining table is a no-brainer at £179. Better still, it folds away for easy space-saving and storage in the winter.

6-seater folding garden table, £179, John Lewis & Partners

Meanwhile, if it's just the decorative touches you're after, an outdoor rug could be a great choice to transform a patio or terrace, and there are several to choose from – ranging between £50 and £190. This hexagon print rug can be used both indoors and outdoors, making it a great investment ahead of the summer.

Indoor and outdoor hexagon rug, from £60, John Lewis & Partners

Even smaller spaces can benefit with a two-seater folding bistro table, which would be a great choice for balconies, courtyards and small gardens.

2-seater folding garden bistro table and chairs set, £95, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis isn't the only retailer upping its game when it comes to summer garden furniture for 2022; Argos' range includes rattan sofa sets, metal hammocks and metal benches to suit all gardens.

Meanwhile eBay has a surprising offering for gardens, featuring everything from firepit heaters to beanbags.

