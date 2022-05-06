Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's cosy home with brother, sister-in-law and nephew The star bought the house from her brother

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford lives in Blackpool, in a property she bought from her brother. It is believed she now lives with brother Pete, his wife Paige and their child Jimmy.

The property was originally purchased by Pete, but his sister bought the home off him after she "sneakily" moved in. The TV star told The Metro: "We live in the same house. Pete bought the house and did it up. I sneakily just pitched up with my stuff one day and said, I'm not going home'. That's how I moved in.

"Then I bought the house off Pete. So now we still live together but instead of me living with Pete, Pete lives with me." Pete added: "Yeah, weird, innit? It's almost like she had a plan moving in!"

Take a look at the glimpses the pair have shared inside their home…

Sophie and Pete Sandiford's living room

The living room is the logical place to start since fans have often been given peeks inside while they film the Channel 4 show. The siblings, who joined Gogglebox in 2018, have added a splash of colour to their rustic living room with a mustard yellow armchair and matching footstool.

Positioned in front of a brick-effect wall, the main grey sofa is covered with blankets and bright pink scatter cushions. A wooden coffee table sits in the middle of the room, tying in with the shelf holding family photos in the background.

Sophie and Pete Sandiford's kitchen

Pete was pictured preparing for a BBQ in their white kitchen, which includes matching tiles and cupboards as well as wooden floors and worktops.

Many of their cupboards are filled with their quirky mug collection, which Sophie admitted totals over 80 now!

Another snap revealed they have a large grey fridge-freezer and a double oven, and the floorboards lead into their light, neutral entrance hall.

Sophie and Pete Sandiford's garden

Outside, Sophie and Pete have a small decking space next to the house, a lawn and a bench – ideal for enjoying a drink in the warmer weather. They also appear to have a hot tub tucked around the corner next to a tree.

Pete revealed in September 2021 that he had tied the knot with his partner Paige Yeomans, and that they have welcomed a baby son. It's not clear whether Pete and his family will continue to live with Sophie or if they have plans to move into a new property.

