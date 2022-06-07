A rare look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chic UK home The royal couple threw a birthday party at home

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee they threw a low-key birthday party for their one-year-old daughter Lilibet at their home of Frogmore Cottage – see inside.

READ: Meghan Markle and daughter Lili's secret London trip during Jubilee weekend revealed

The Sussexes shared a photograph of their gorgeous daughter to mark her first birthday, which was taken in the grounds of their property, which is where a celebratory picnic was held.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable photo of Lilibet Diana for her birthday

Although the royal couple didn't share an image of the inside of their beautiful home, photographer and friend of the family Misan Harriman did share a glimpse inside the house.

He posted a series of photographs on his Twitter account including a sweet shot of Meghan holding baby Lilibet alongside Misan's wife Camilla Holmstroem and their two daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

A black-and-white photo shows the inside of Frogmore Cottage

The black-and-white shot appeared to be snapped inside the walls of Frogmore Cottage, revealing more than we've ever seen before.

LOOK: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry treat Lilibet to incredible birthday cake

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

The room features wooden flooring, a traditional radiator, a large patterned rug and a piece of art is hanging on the wall. Above the framed picture is a wall light, adding a touch of luxury to the space and the corner of a formal armchair can also be seen at the edge of the frame.

The walls look as though they are mottled and could well be the stylish limewash effect which has been a hit with interior designers and Instagrammers alike.

The Sussexes have renewed the lease on Frogmore Cottage

It was recently reported that Harry and Meghan have renewed the lease on their five-bedroom home in Windsor, indicating that they could be planning on paying more visits to the UK in the future.

The regal property is a short drive away from the Queen's home Windsor Castle, making the location extremely convenient for visits.

MORE: The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval

Princess Eugenie moved into the property in November 2020, when the royal couple relocated to the US but reports indicate that she has recently moved out and will now divide her time between Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and their new place in Portugal.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.