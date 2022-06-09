Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's stunning $15.6million family home The couple moved into their new home in 2021

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and what a whirlwind three years they have had since tying the knot!

RELATED: Chris Pratt and more celebrities who live on farms

As well as welcoming their two young daughters – Lyla, 22 months, and newborn Eloise – they have also bought a beautiful new family home in Pacific Palisades.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt star in Season 2 of The Home Edit

The couple moved into their $15.6million mansion in January 2021, after spending two years renovating the property. It has 10,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity edge swimming pool with a pool house, a home gym, wine cellar and garage.

MORE: Katherine Schwarzenegger makes surprising revelation about baby with Chris Pratt

Chris bought the home – which has impressive views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island – in an off-market deal in 2018. They gutted the property completely before renovating with their own luxurious custom finishes, which they have revealed in occasional glimpses on social media.

Katherine Schwarzenegger has revealed a glimpse at the couple's kitchen on Instagram

Katherine has previously showcased the kitchen, which has glass-fronted cabinets and light grey marble worktops, with cream walls and an antique-style rug on the floor.

Meanwhile, the couple have a range oven with a grey marble splashback and Le Creuset cookware, and open shelving adorned with vases and candles.

The couple moved into their family home in 2021

The mum-of-two clearly favours muted interiors, and previously joked about her preferences as she showcased some of the more colourful décor she has in their home – a rainbow heart print artwork and dyed pampas grass.

GALLERY: See more beautiful celebrity kitchens

"I'm often told the color palette for my home should be called 'where color comes to die.' (Mainly by my wonderful husband, and I take it as a compliment) I challenge you to count the colors in this one image and say that to me again!" she captioned the post.

Katherine showcased some of the colourful decor in her home

Meanwhile, the couple showcased a look inside their garage – used as a space to store everything from tools to pushchairs – in an episode of Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit, as they invited the team to get the space in order.

"I'm so excited about everything. The colours are so beautiful, the labels and just how clean and beautiful everything looks," Katherine said as she saw the finished transformation for the first time.

The Pacific Palisades home isn't the only property owned by the couple. Jurassic World actor Chris also has a farm on San Juan Island in Washington which is home to sheep, chickens and other livestock, and is a far cry from the glamour of his Hollywood lifestyle.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.