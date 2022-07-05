Duchess Camilla's £850k break up mansion she still owns – see inside The royal lived in Wiltshire before moving in with Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall purchased a stunning Wiltshire mansion after divorcing her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1994, and she lived there from 1996 to 2003.

The sprawling property, known as Ray Mill House, set her back £850,000 and it's located just a 15-minute drive away from Highgrove House, the country home she now shares with Prince Charles.

Camilla has chosen to keep the property and she continues to use it as a Wiltshire base when required and she even used it as a backdrop for her 75th birthday portraits shot by the Duchess of Cambridge. Take a look around the grand home…





Photos taken shortly before she moved in have shown what the mansion is like inside, although the Duchess has likely updated the interior since then. Take a look...

Duchess Camilla's garden

With luxurious features including an outdoor swimming pool, stables for her horses, and large gardens with a river, we can see why Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura chose to host her wedding reception at the property when she married Harry Lopes in 2006.

Duchess Camilla's swimming pool

Outside, there is a large swimming pool lined with concrete walls.

Duchess Camilla's kitchen

The kitchen has yellow walls with red tiles and blue tiled flooring. The cupboards are white with wooden worktops, and there is a circular wooden dining table in the middle of the room.

Another view of the kitchen before Camilla moved in showed that there is a traditional black AGA at the other side, with a cooker hood connected to the chimney.

Duchess Camilla's dining room

The dining room has cream and white baroque print wallpaper and cream carpets. There is another wooden dining table, much like the one in Camilla's kitchen, as well as a matching side unit and a chest of drawers. Two large paintings hang in gold gilded frames, and a large chandelier adds a regal touch.

Duchess Camilla's sitting room

The sitting room boasts views across the enormous garden of the property. It has high ceilings with a carved alcove that leads into an enormous bay with floor-to-ceiling windows. Furniture includes two floral armchairs and a matching sofa, and various wooden tables.

Duchess Camilla's terrace

Upstairs, there is a concrete roof terrace with black railing overlooking the grounds of the property.

Duchess Camilla's entrance hall

The hallway had cream carpets and high ceilings with white plinths and archways. Two chandeliers set the tone for its regal residents, as well as a concrete flower bed at one side.

Duchess Camilla's staircase

As guests move from the hall upstairs, they are greeted with a large curved window framed with cream and green curtains. The stairs are lined with a wooden bannister and concrete railing.

Duchess Camilla's bedroom

The panelled bedroom takes its name from the wooden panels that make up the walls. It has cream carpets and two paintings hanging in bronze frames on the walls. The bed has a cream and white button-back frame.

There are sash windows with wooden frames and red curtains that drape onto the floor, and an oak chest of drawers in the corner.

Another master bedroom in the home has blue and white baroque wallpaper, with white wainscoting. There is a four-poster bed with a pink and white floral bed frame and a peach curtain.

Duchess Camilla's snug room

The 'snug room' makes for a cosy living room at Camilla's private home. It has wooden panelling along the walls, and a large fireplace above which hangs a huge painting. There are shelves in one corner displaying various ornaments, and a wooden rocking chair at one side.

