Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's sustainable £1.2million Welsh home

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have returned to Wales for a week of engagements to celebrate Wales Week, and there's one place they'll no doubt be keen to while they're there – their country home in Llwynywermod.

Charles bought the home for £1.2million in March 2007, after he spent 40 years searching for the right place. Now, he and Camilla retreat to the luxurious farmhouse for regular visits, where they have three cottages, a Grade II-listed barn and a main house.

Prince Charles oversaw the building process to ensure that it was as sustainable as possible. Welsh materials including lime plaster and Welsh slate were reused and sourced locally, local workmen were recruited, heating and hot water comes from a wood-chip boiler, and the house even has rainwater storage. The rustic design, meanwhile, is truly beautiful. Take a look…

Prince Charles' reception room

The main reception room in the home has grand high ceilings with wooden awning. There is a traditional log fireplace with two cream armchairs, and a wooden shelving unit displaying various ceramic vases at one side. The walls are decorated with two printed tapestries. Inside there are rugs from Solva Woollen Mill, which the couple have even paid a visit to.

Another view of the reception room shows an enormous arched window with a black frame, under which sits a wooden bench and three flower pots. There is a circular black chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

When Charles and Camilla are entertaining guests, they set up an extensive wooden dining table and coordinating chairs with black leather backs.

Prince Charles' hallway

In keeping with its heritage as a farmhouse, the ceilings are vaulted with wooden panels on the landing upstairs. The walls are yellow, and there are cream carpets, with a wooden table and chairs at one side.

Prince Charles' bedroom

One of the bedrooms in the home has a double bed with a button-back grey headboard, and two cream wooden side tables with matching floral lamps. The walls are cream, and the ceilings are vaulted.

At the other side, there is a wooden dresser with a mirror and two desk lamps.

Prince Charles' bathroom

The bathroom has cream walls and tiles, with a white bathtub. There is a small Velux window overlooking the bath, and a small painting hanging on the wall.

Prince Charles' garden

Outside, the gardens are surrounded by 192 acres of countryside in the area of Llwynywermod near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire. Charles and Camilla have various flower sleepers, where they grow their own plants and vegetables.

