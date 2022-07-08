The Queen's 20,000-acre estate has a magical waterfall – watch The monarch has a grand home in Norfolk

Her Majesty the Queen has many beautiful residences up and down the UK, each with their own glorious grounds but it's her Norfolk property, Sandringham, that captured our hearts on Friday with its magical waterfall caught on camera.

In a video clip shared to Instagram Stories on the official Sandringham Instagram account, the monarch's amazing waterfall in Norfolk could be admired.

The enchanting video was shared to 19.9k Instagram followers with the caption: "Set to be a beautiful day in Norfolk and the Royal Gardens today."

The sun shone overhead as the water cascaded down over the rocks, all next to a traditional stone building.

Sandringham has a huge lake filled with wildlife

Although it's not the biggest of waterfalls, the natural formation is a thing of pure beauty and it's surrounded by enchanting scenery.

This secluded spot is located somewhere within the 20,000 acres of land surrounding Her Majesty's countryside residence.

The next clip also revealed that there's a lake on site too, which is home to fish and ducks!

The estate also has a 17-acre Walled Garden which is filled with a variety of stunning flowers including Penstemons and Dahlias. In a beautiful Instagram post, the entranceway was showcased: "The entrance passes under the brick pillars once belonging to an old pergola – today they act as a natural home for climbers."

There's a playpark on site for children

The gardens are usually open April-October for the public to enjoy. As well as stunning scenery, visitors can explore the children's play area designed to look like a castle.

While Sandringham is a favourite location for the Queen to spend Christmas, the monarch has just returned from a break there for a few days, after spending Royal Week in Scotland.

Windsor Castle is now the Queen's main home, as it's where she chooses to stay most frequently, staying away from the hustle and bustle of London.

