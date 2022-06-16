Why Charles Spencer and wife Karen will celebrate an extra special weekend The Earl has been married for almost 11 years

Families across the UK will be enjoying Father's Day on Sunday 19 June, including dad-of-seven Charles Spencer, 58, but he also has another reason to celebrate.

This weekend will mark his eleventh wedding anniversary with his wife Karen, 50, after the couple tied the knot on 18 June 2011 – two months after his nephew Prince William wed Kate Middleton. Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's show-stopping ceremony, which was televised and watched by approximately 17.6 million people, the 9th Earl Spencer chose a low-key wedding at his ancestral home, Althorp House.

The pair – who got engaged on 5 February 2011 – enjoyed a private civil ceremony followed by a blessing attended by close friends and family, although Princes William and Harry were not able to make an appearance.

Little is known about Charles and Karen's special day, but one former photo showed the happy couple posing outside the property, with the 38-year-old founder of Whole Child charity looking radiant in a white fitted bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline and sheer lace cap sleeves, while her then-47-year-old husband opted for a navy pinstripe suit.

Karen marked their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021 with this sweet photo

The couple rarely make public tributes to one another on their anniversary, but Karen made an exception in 2021 to mark ten years of marriage. Next to a photo of the couple in front of the pool table in their home, she wrote: "Married 10 years today! Best decision ever. Thank you @charles.earl.spencer for making the last 10 years so wonderful. Thank you to @jonattenborough for the lovely pic!"

It's possible they'll choose to keep their anniversary celebrations private, before potential family celebrations with his children on Sunday for Father's Day.

Karen showed off her engagement ring from Charles

The couple share daughter Charlotte Diana Spencer, who was born in 2012, and Charles is the father of six more children.

During his nine-year marriage with his first wife Victoria Aitken, he welcomed four children: Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. The former couple split in 1997 and he went on to tie the knot with Caroline Freud in 2001, during which time they had two children together, Edmund and Lara.

The Earl's ex-wife Victoria with children Eliza and Louis

Last year, Charles spent Father's Day at his Grade I listed home and estate in Northamptonshire. The Earl took to Twitter, where he uploaded a short video featuring his resident peacock Tim.

Charles captioned the video: "Tim, on top of his wall, this Fathers’ Day, in slo-mo. Hopefully, this time next year, he will have fathered a healthy clutch or three. #fathersday #timthepeacock #animalsofalthorp."

