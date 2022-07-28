Fred Sirieix's love nest with fiancée is so chic - photos The star has the most amazing home

Gordon, Gino and Fred's American Road Trip star Fred Sirieix has a gorgeous home in Peckham, London with his fiancée, who he affectionally calls 'Fruitcake'.

The First Dates favourite has lived in the UK for over 20 years now and it turns out he selected Peckham simply " because it was cheap", but it looks like the star has really laid down roots there.

Tour Fred's glamorous home with plush bedroom and walk-in wardrobe…

Fred launched his own 'Wednesday Wine Club' during isolation as a way to entertain fans and give them reviews of his favourite kinds. This shot revealed an area of his home with white walls and an abstract painting on the wall in a dark wood frame.

Another feature in his wine club revealed a large green house plant behind him.

He also has mustard velvet curtains hanging in his living area.

Much to the delight of his fans, Fred recently shared a photo of himself topless in bed, revealing a button-back grey headboard, and grey and lilac floral bed covers. He has a white bedside table next to the bed, and pink patterned cushions.

Fred and his 'Fruitcake' sometimes switch their bedding out for plain white.

It looks as though Fred also has his very own walk-in wardrobe. Back in February, he shared a post of himself – topless, again – after going for a swim "to ease some back pain". The room features herringbone flooring and a large wardrobe with a black frame and quilted leather front.

Fred and his fiancée got engaged in March 2020 after dating for two years. Fred shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the pair and the caption: "#fruitcake said yes."

Fred also told The Sun: "We are delighted. As soon as this is all over we are off to Negril for a party on the beach." Fred is notoriously private about his love life, but does occasionally share photos of himself and his now-fiancee on social media.

