Faith Hill sends daughter Audrey McGraw a stunning photo from their family home in Nashville

Faith Hill has reminded her daughter Audrey McGraw of her old childhood home in the sweetest message exchange.

The country star's youngest, aged 20, flew the nest last year, but that's not to say she doesn't miss being at home.

Audrey shared a lovely photo of their sprawling garden in Nashville, which had been sent to her by her famous mom.

"Photo from mom back home... this is so cute," the talented artist wrote alongside the picture.

The photo also showed the family's pet dog hiding in the garden on close inspection.

Faith and husband Tim McGraw are doting parents to Audrey, along with her older sisters Maggie, 22, and Gracie, 25.

All three sisters are talented singers. Audrey often shares videos of herself singing at the piano at her home, which receive rave reviews from her famous followers such as Rita Wilson.

Gracie is currently performing on Broadway in Broadway Sings, having moved to New York City to pursue her dream last year.

Maggie, meanwhile, was part of a band while she was a student at Stanford University.

Audrey is Faith and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards. At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

