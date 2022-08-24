Joe Wicks' epic home gym leaves fans concerned – watch

Joe Wicks has opened the doors of his family home to film inside his epic home gym – but the video has left fans concerned.

MORE: View all of Joe Wicks' epic family homes

The Body Coach took to Instagram to give his 4.5million followers a good look at his private workout space on the top floor of the house he shares with wife Rosie and two children, Indie and Marley.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Wicks sparks fan concern with tour of home gym

While many fans were blown away by his impressive gym, others expressed their concerns, with one writing: "Hope your floors have been reinforced! That's a lot of weight to have upstairs!" and another agreeing: "The dream! I hope you reinforced the floor!" A third commented: "That's a heavy room," while a fourth enquired: "Love it! Is all that weight okay upstairs?"

We're sure the fitness pro has thought out the gym structure and taken the appropriate measures ahead of filling the room with heavy weights.

Joe has a loft conversion which he has made into a gym

Joe's wellness facilities continue out into his dreamy garden where the star has a Jacuzzi, an outdoor shower, a sauna and his famous copper ice bath!

READ: Joe Wicks reveals dream to have four children and crack America

RELATED: Joe Wicks’ heartfelt message to younger self ahead of third baby

The star often shares clips of his ice cold therapy sessions, much to the admiration of his followers. Better him than us!

The keen chef and his family moved into a bigger London property in August 2020, and he has since revealed various parts of it online including the immaculate kitchen and beautiful living room.

The star has an ice bath in his garden

Joe and Rosie are expecting a third child together and Rosie's due date is just over a week away.

Rosie has been working out throughout pregnancy, and just last week Joe posted: "Rosie is 37 weeks pregnant and strong today. We’ve just finished filming a series of 4 pregnancy safe workouts for my YouTube Channel. I’ll be sharing them very soon. Would you like us to film some post natal workouts too?" We can't wait to see more of the growing family.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.