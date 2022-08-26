How George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth made their $6.5m New York apartment a home

After 21 years of marriage, Ali Wentworth and ABC's news anchor George Stephanopoulos have built a gorgeous family home together in Manhattan where they have been raising their children since 2010.

Worth $6.5million, the two regularly give fans a glimpse into their life in the property, where they live with their two children, Elliot and Harper, after relocating to New York from Washington D.C. back in 2010.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth’s love story

The couple have been married since 2001 and although their New York apartment in the borough was a downsize from their Colonial Revival property where they had been living, it certainly looks like they've made the most of their space inside their plush pad.

In snapshots posted on Instagram, George and Ali could not look happier in their relaxing home with its high ceilings, oversized windows and luxury furnishings.

George and Ali have a great space to entertain

Although it's got an amazing design aesthetic, the apartment still has a homely feel with the kitchen clearly lived in and not void of the clutter which comes with a happy family home.

As avid readers, George and Ali's shelves are stacked with books and it's clear that they enjoy entertaining guests in their beautiful living room.

The pair also have a sensational foyer which leads into their home too.

The two clearly enjoy reading too!

When they first moved, after George landed his role on Good Morning America to replace Diane Sawyer, Ali revealed details of the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained that she wasn't sure how they would fit all of their DC belongings, joking: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment."

They enlisted the help of decorator Michael S. Smith

"I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home," she admitted.

But with the help of decorator, Michael S. Smith, they overhauled their home and made it magical.

George and Ali also have a lovely home in The Hamptons

Ali said: "I had always worshipped his designs and studied his monographs as though they were religious manuscripts.

"A mutual friend had introduced us when Michael was in D.C. outfitting the Obama White House, and we became instant confidants."

It didn't take him long to transform the apartment and she admitted: "It's rare that a person exceeds expectations, but Michael certainly did—creating an exceptionally warm, cultured, and beautiful home for my family."

