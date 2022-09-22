King Charles' private homes he's set to lose – from Wales to Transylvania Big changes are expected to be made to the royal homes following the King's accession

King Charles III has inherited several royal palaces following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, he has passed on the title of being Britain's biggest private landowner to his eldest son, Prince William, who has now taken over his £1.2billion Duchy of Cornwall holdings.

The new King has long had a love of property and urban planning, and has several private homes of his own – the future of which is now uncertain following his accession to the throne. From his beautiful Welsh cottage to a surprising guest house in Transylvania, discover the private homes King Charles may pass on or sell in the future…

Clarence House, London

Clarence House is Prince Charles' official London residence

Located in central London, Clarence House has been Charles and Camilla's official residence for nearly 20 years. It has previously been home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there from 1953 until her death in 2002. Clarence House dates back to 1825 and underwent extensive renovation work prior to Charles moving in, however, he kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there.

While the new King and Queen Consort are continuing to live at Clarence House following the Queen's death, it is expected they will move to Buckingham Palace once renovation work has been completed, and it is unclear what will happen to their former home.

Highgrove House, Gloucestershire

Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980

Prince Charles bought his country estate, Highgrove House, in 1980, and lived there with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm that Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the property. The gardens, meanwhile, are very important to the Prince of Wales. They have been open to the public for over 25 years on selected dates through the summer, with all the money raised going to charity.

As the property was bought through the Duchy of Cornwall, it is now owned by Prince William, although King Charles III is still expected to stay there when his schedule allows.

Birkhall, Scotland

Birkhall is located on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland

Birkhall is the private residence of King Charles and Camilla in Scotland. It is located on the Balmoral estate and is the former home of the Queen Mother, who described it as a 'little big house'. The royal couple self-isolated at their Scottish home during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently returned for private mourning following the Queen's funeral.

Llwynywermod, Wales

Prince Charles' Welsh residence cost £1.2million

King Charles spent 40 years searching for the perfect Welsh residence for his visits to Wales, before purchasing Llwynywermod for £1.2million in 2007. It has three cottages, a grade II-listed barn and a main house where Charles and Camilla stay, situated within 192 acres of countryside in the area of Llwynywermod near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire.

It is likely the residence will now be used by Prince William and Kate, who have been given the title of the Prince and Princess of Wales following the King's accession to the throne.

A rural farmhouse, Transylvania

Among the more surprising additions to King Charles' property portfolio is a rural farmhouse in Viscri, a small village in Transylvania. The royal bought the property in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998.

Typically, he spends a couple of days a year here and the guest house is rented out to the public when he is not there. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

The Castle of Mey, Scotland

The Castle of Mey previously belonged to the Queen Mother

The Castle of Mey is another residence that Prince Charles inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, upon her death in 2002. Located on the north coast of Scotland in Caithness, the beautiful estate is now home to a ten-bedroom bed and breakfast, Granary Lodge, which opened in 2019 and was designed to pay homage to the castle's rich history.

Dumfries House, Scotland

Dumfries House is set on a 2,000-acre estate

King Charles also has another Scottish residence; Dumfries House. The 18th-century stately home is set on a 2,000-acre estate and was saved by the intervention of the Prince of Wales in 2007. As well as being open to the public for guided tours, Dumfries House also has a lodge within the grounds where visitors are able to stay overnight.

Dolphin House, Isles of Scilly

Dolphin House is a six-bedroom property on Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly, belonging to King Charles. It is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a summer staycation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019, and offers complete privacy, set upon an island with just 175 residents that is only accessible via sea or air.

