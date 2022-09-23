Stranger Things fans can buy the Byers' home for a cool $300,000

Are you a Stranger Things fan and have a spare $300,000? The Byers home is available to purchase - just remember not to feed the Demogorgon!

The house is in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property that sits on 6.17 acres. Owned by seven siblings, they have decided to sell the home which was used in the first three seasons of the hit Netflix show and was where fans saw Joyce and her sons Jonathan and Will live.

Built in 1900 the home needs a lot of work, but is being sold with the expectation that the new owners will rent it out on AirBnB, presumably as a Stranger Things attraction.

Inside the property needs bringing up to date, with very few pictures available of the current state, however pictures on Zillow show that it appears to be in need of a full interior and exterior renovation.

The property description revealed that "fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture, so much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and 'Private Property' signs just to keep people from trespassing".

The home appeared in season one, two and three, although it is unclear if it will appear in the show's fifth and final season.

The home is for sale for $300,000

Stranger Things is set in 1980s Indiana where a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries as they search for answers.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo have all found fame through the show, as over the years the likes of Maya Hawke's Robin Buckle and brother-sister duo Max and Billy Hargrove, played by Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, have also become some of the most popular characters on the show, despite not being part of the original gang.

The show will return for a fifth and final season

Speaking in a new interview Ross and Matt Duffer have revealed that the upcoming fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series will most likely not bring in new characters, as they want to focus on the likes of original characters that fans have watched since the beginning.

"Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative," Ross told IndieWire.

"But every time we do that, we're nervous, because you go, 'We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors.' So we're just very, very careful about who we're introducing."

