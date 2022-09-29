Royal relative lists £4.75m home after the Queen's death – details The Queen's cousin is selling up

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, is selling up his grand home, Barnwell Manor, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Richard Gloucester has advertised the Northamptonshire manor house for offers above £4.75 million, and the eight-bedroom property is certainly a special listing.

Surrounded by 2,500 acres of land, the views are superb, and inside is just as wonderful with round towers and ancient details in the grade II listed building.

It has been reported that the Duke and his wife Brigitte have not lived in the Tudor property for quite some time, having relocated to Kensington Palace in 1995 due to the costs of running the house being too high.

Barnwell Manor is for sale

Barnwell was then let to an antiques company, and it's been reported that many of the items inside were sold earlier in the month.

It's all change for the Queen's former homes too, with most now being inherited by the new monarch, King Charles III. There are reports that Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be relocating from their existing London home, Clarence House, to move into Buckingham Palace.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, reports in the new issue of HELLO! magazine that King Charles is set to move sooner than first thought.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are selling up

"Other arrangements the King is making include decisions on the royal residences – he will remain at Clarence House before eventually moving into Buckingham Palace after the partial completion of reservicing work next spring," Emily wrote.

It was previously believed that the King and Queen Consort wouldn't relocate until the work was completely finished. However, the ten-year project is not expected to be finished until 2027, so Charles and Camilla were no doubt keen to move in before then.

King Charles has also gained Windsor Castle, which is where his late mother is now buried. Members of the public are able to visit the late monarch's grave from today, Thursday 29 September.

