Inside Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's luxurious family home The couple live in Manchester with their daughter Mia

Gorka Marquez has been spending lots of time in rehearsals as he competes alongside Helen Skelton in Strictly Come Dancing 2022, but he has the perfect home to relax and unwind in after a busy week of training.

The professional dancer lives with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia in Manchester, and their beautiful home boasts a fully-equipped gym, gorgeous garden and chic décor throughout.

Gorka showed off the front door one day online

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's gym

Gemma showed off the finished home gym as she cuddled her pet dog. The walls are painted a deep grey, while doors lead out onto the garden. An exercise bike, treadmill and racks full of different sized weights line either side of the walls.

The gym is a highlight for the couple

Speaking of Gorka, Gemma said: "He's been more excited about this being built than the actual house," and he replied: "Yeah because this is our gym. It's going to be the HQ of fitness."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's dining room

Their home is so stylish

The dining room features a wooden table topped with house plants and surrounded by comfortable leather chairs.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's kitchen

There's a modern kitchen in the property

Gemma recently shared a first look at her stunning modern kitchen. The star posed at her marble-topped kitchen island, complete with electric hob and ample prep space. Sleek grey cabinets could be seen lining the wall in the background, as well as a built-in oven.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's living room

We adore Gemma's colour pop sofa

Gemma shared an adorable snap of her Christmas set-up with Mia and their pet dogs. The living room features a plush velvet sofa and a modern shelving unit with family photographs on display.

Mia has her own armchair - how sweet

Another snap of the lounge reveals two mustard armchairs and a giant vase filled with auburn pampas grass. A grey fluffy rug and circular coffee table sit in the middle.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's bedroom

Check out the couple's huge velour bed!

The bedroom has a plush upholstered bed with a velvet headboard and bedside tables on either side. Gemma has chosen a pale grey jacquard pattern duvet, but doesn't stop her beloved pet dogs from sharing the bed with herself and Gorka.

Gemma enjoying a midnight feast in bed

There's no food ban in the bedroom in their house as Gemma proves here eating pizza in bed.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's wardrobe

Gemma snapped a mirror selfie

The couple have a walk-in wardrobe in their bedroom with plenty of storage and a full length mirror.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter's bedroom

Mia has her own room

Fans got a glimpse of Mia's bedroom when Gemma snapped a picture in there of her daughter in her white cot.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's garden

Gemma modelled her outdoor beanbag

Gemma and Gorka have a small decked area that overlooks their garden and giant bean bags make it perfect for sunbathing.

Gorka moved his assault bike outside

The couple like to take workouts outside sometimes enjoying their lovely garden.

The garden gets full use

The decking is the perfect place for a circut session it seems!

Gemma's garden also has outdoor furniture

Taking a moment to sit down with her pets, Gemma showcased the family's rattan furniture.

Gemma enjoying the garden scenery

The couple also have a small grass area and their decking is surrounded by glass panels. So chic!