Kevin Bacon invites fans inside show-stopping family home as he drops new playlist

Kevin Bacon has given fans a look into his show-stopping family home after sharing a fun video of songs that may "cure those Monday blues".

The actor took to social media to reveal some of his favorite tracks that he listens to as he walks his dog, sharing that the songs need "to have a certain kind of cadence, as well as being about walking," before revealing he is a fan of Patsy Cline and James Taylor.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

He then sang along to Walk Like A Man by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, praising Frankie's "high vocals" and the opening drum licks.

"There’s nothing better than a walk with your dog and some great music to cure those #MondayBlues. Today, I want to share with you some of my favorite songs for a walk," he captioned the post.

"I’m listening to: Walkin’ After Midnight by #PatsyCline, One Man Parade @jamestaylor_com, and Walk Like A Man by @frankievallifourseasons. Hope you have a nice walk. Listen to these and the rest of my playlist at the link in my stories."

Kevin rocked a blue patterned shirt for the video and sat in what appeared to be a study or music room, with his guitar hanging on the wall behind him.

Kevin posted this video

Kevin and his wife Kyra have beautiful homes in Los Angeles and New York and a farm in Connecticut where they spend most of their time. However Kevin recently revealed that he and wife lost "most" of their fortune after being duped by Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Speaking on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes' Smartless podcast, the Apollo 13 star shared that he and Kyra "had most of our money in Madoff".

He confirmed that the pair, who married in 1988, had recuperated a "portion" of their funds back through the Madoff Victim Fund, but that they still hadn't recovered all of their losses.