Kevin Bacon dances in character as he marks end of City on a Hill season 3 The Hollywood star plays Jackie Rohr in the crime drama

Kevin Bacon has been impressing fans all season on City on a Hill, where he plays corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr.

The Hollywood star looks almost unrecognisable in the role too, sporting grey hair and a moustache.

To mark the end of the series, the actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share footage of him dancing in character backstage in his dressing room.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

In the caption, he wrote: "The thing I like about Jackie Rohr, is that he keeps you on your toes. All. Season. Long. I had to dance it out while filming season three, and now you can stream the finale on @showtime. #CityOnAHill."

Fans were quick to comment on his appearance, while Kyra Sedgwick also had her say - telling her husband: "Too sexy," alongside two fire emojis. "You look so different!" one follower wrote, while another fan remarked: "Nice moves Kevin."

The video followed shortly after Kevin admitted he wasn't sure about the future of his character.

Kevin Bacon shared footage of himself dancing in character

He wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "As we head into the finale I just want to say thanks to the creators and writers of City On A Hill, our hardworking NY crew and all the terrific actors I’ve gotten to play with these 3 seasons. Shout out to Jill Hennessy, Lauren E Banks, Matt Del Negro and the best adversary/partner I could ask for, Aldis Hodge. I don’t know what the future holds for Jackie, but I have loved walking in his dangerous shoes."

The third season had eight-hour-long episodes, and follows Kevin's corrupt character, who is looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career.

Kevin and wife Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988

Despite being set in Boston, most of the show is filmed in New York, where Kevin has a beautiful home in Manhattan.

The actor splits his time between there, LA and his farm in Connecticut,where he spent a lot of the pandemic with Kyra.

The celebrity couple are parents to two grown-up children, Travis and Sosie, who have both followed them in the entertainment industry.

