Get a fall refresh with up to 50% off furniture from Home Depot!

Itching to redecorate? The Home Depot Deep Fall Furniture Savings event is exactly what you’ve been looking for. With up to 50% off must-have items like dining chairs, beds, tables, drawers, stools, and more, you can end fall on a high note and start winter with a fresh new look in your home. The sale ends October 23, so make sure you catch these deals before they’re gone for good.

Twilight Blue Counter Stools with Back (Set of 2), was $340 now $170, Home Depot

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with these gorgeous counter stools featuring a modern sloped-back style and natural finish wood spindle legs.

Becker Walnut Finish 6 Drawer Dresser, was $799 now $399.50, Home Depot

The classic style of this 6-drawer dresser will add warmth and beauty to any room, and has plenty of space to hold all of your stuff.

Appleton Black & Walnut Finish Wood Bookcase with Concealed Storage, was $574 now $287, Home Depot

Show off your favorite books in this gorgeous bookcase or use it as a statement piece in any room.

Black Boots Umbrella Stand, was $97 now $48.50, Home Depot

With the rainy season on its way, why not get this cool umbrella stand made to resemble a pair of sturdy black boots?

Black Metal Vanity Set with Ivory Upholstered Stool, was $286 now $171.60, Home Depot

Add some glamour to your space with this farmhouse black metal vanity set and save 40% off!

Rectangular Haze Finish Wood Coffee Table, was $329 now $164.50, Home Depot

The retro hairpin legs make this coffee table a true conversation-starter that will give major pizzazz to your living room.

Bellmore Ebony King Bed, was $999 now $399.60, Home Depot

Save big on this ebony king bed with an elegant panel headboard design that simply screams luxury.

