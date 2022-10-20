Dick and Angel Strawbridge's never-ending pantry is the stuff dreams are made of Stacey Solomon would be proud

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted fans on Wednesday with a collection of images from inside Chateau de la Motte Husson shared to their Instagram – and it's their jaw-dropping pantry which has left us reeling.

The vast space has shelves upon shelves filled with store cupboard essentials – and they are all so meticulously organised. Complete with labels on each shelf, we think home organisation queen Stacey Solomon would be suitably impressed.

The abundance of products includes jams, tins, sauces and packets, filling the wooden shelves.

Another area of the property that causes a big reaction online every time the couple share photos of it is their breathtaking library.

Their pantry is serious house goals!

Located in one of their turret rooms, the unique space has shelves right up to the ceiling filled with books.

Many people have pointed out its similarity to Disney's Beauty and the Beast library – and we can't help but agree, it's magical!

Some fans did suggest an upgrade to the space though – a new chair.

"Absolutely love this room although you need a big comfy wingback in there," pointed out one fan, and another agreed, writing: "You need a better comfy recliner chair in there." A third added: "Love it! Need a big cosy settee you can sink into!" while a fourth said: "I would need a cushy couch or window seat! Doesn't look comfortable."

Fans think they can impove the couple's reading room

It’s been confirmed that the upcoming ninth season of the hugely popular Channel 4 programme, which is set to start airing this autumn, will be the very last.

However, fans will be glad to learn that coming to screens in 2023, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France follows Dick and Angel as they embark on a new journey to seek the unexpected and the extraordinary and discover more about France’s history.

