Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge reveals dream renovation plans for family home

Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge have continued to refurbish and renovate their family home, Chateau De La Motte Husson, since they bought it in 2015 – and it appears they have even bigger plans for the castle in the future.

Angel revealed the features she would include if she could design her "dream home", and they would be the perfect additions to their historic 45-room chateau.

Speaking to House Beautiful about her home, Angel said she would build "a swimming pool, sauna and a spa! And a big extension filled with boxes of memories because I am running out of storage space."

It appears Angel is very sentimental and hangs on to lots of mementos from her children, but is already running out of space to store it. When asked what her most treasured possessions are at home, she shared: "It's got to be something children-related. I've got a treasure box filled with cuttings of the kids' hair, photos, and their first teeth, even though they were taken by the 'Souris' mouse (the French version of the tooth fairy). Maybe one day I'll have a chat with Arthur and Dorothy about that."

Angel Strawbridge said she would love to build a swimming pool, sauna and spa

Angel is no stranger to a renovation project, and has created several new luxurious features at her family home over the past seven years – including a sky bar, a library and a beautiful home for her parents to live in too – so we wouldn't be surprised to see a sauna and spa installed at the residence in the future.

Fans have loved seeing Dick and Angel's journey transforming the previously derelict chateau into a private home, wedding venue and glamping site after they purchased it for just £280,000 in 2015.

The 45-room chateau is based in Pays de la Loire, near Nantes in France, and had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, prior to the couple moving in.

