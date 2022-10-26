Why Rishi Sunak has already redecorated No 10 The MP has transformed his new home

Rishi Sunak was sworn in as the new Prime Minister on Tuesday, and he's set to move his wife, Akshata Murthy, and two children into Number 10 Downing Street shortly.

WOW: Rishi Sunak's four family homes with £200m heiress wife Akshata and two daughters

While moving into a new property often means renovations and redecorating, Rishi won't have any of that because he already transformed the pad months ago!

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Rishi Sunak's first address as Prime Minister

Rishi used to reside at the flat above No 10 when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, and in an interview with The Times, he revealed that he will probably just move back in there.

"We'd probably just move back into the flat where we used to live, to be honest. We have already decorated it and it’s lovely," he said.

The PM has a countryside estate too

MORE: Liz Truss' mammoth 115-room mansion she no longer occupies

READ: Rishi Sunak's £44k/year school for daughters with Harper Beckham – details

It has been reported that Rishi spent his own money refurbishing the London pad, and he revealed in the same interview his go-to shop for homewares. "We love John Lewis in our house. Who doesn't love John Lewis? What's not to like?" Adding: "I have graduated from Ikea. That period in your life when you are dealing with those bloody Allen keys, I mean, God."

Boris used to live at Number 11

Boris came under fire got overhauling his own Downing Street home after his wife Carrie reportedly branded it a 'John Lewis nightmare', so it seems Rishi's John Lewis mention isn't without thought.

Why was Rishi living at No 10 when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister? Boris, his wife Carrie and their children resided next door at No 11 because the living space there is bigger.

MORE: How Rishi Sunak pursued billionaire heiress wife Akshata

Boris recently sold his London property, but the former PM also has a grand home in the Oxfordshire countryside. He purchased the amazing home in 2003, and he's rented it out ever since. It has been reported that Boris forked out £640,000 for his four-bedroom, Grade II listed home which benefits from stunning views.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.