Jennifer Lopez reveals transformation at Ben Affleck's $7.1m Georgia mansion – and wow

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has revealed the romantic transformation at Ben Affleck's $7.1m Georgia mansion which took place ahead of their wedding.

The singer took to Instagram to wish her good friend Rachel Ashwell a happy birthday, and she chose to showcase Rachel's interior design work too.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's beautiful love story

In a heartfelt post, JLo penned: "20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia. Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding. @OfficialShabbyChic is my favorite cozy style for my homes. Happy Birthday to you today, Rachel!!!!! #ShabbyStrong Sofas, furnishings & bedding from shabbychic.com."

The series of photographs accompanying the caption showcased the inside of JLo and Ben's love nest, including a stunning bedroom, cosy lounge and grand dining space.

The lounge has white fabric sofas and a matching white fireplace surround. JLo has two golden urns on the mantle, filled with blush pink blooms and there's also a coordinating golden mirror and a traditional-looking clock.

The bedroom is white and blush, creating a country cottage feel with floral bed covers and an upholstered loveseat.

A highlight of the beautiful dining room is a huge window which boasts views of the stunning grounds. It also floods the space with light, which bounces off the white décor. An antique chandelier adds character to the space along with a pared back dresser and fabric covered chairs.

Rachel rushed to the comments section to respond to the star's kind words, writing: "It's always a privilege to work with you creating a magical home for you and your family. Your mindful attention to detail is what makes everything you do have meaning and soul."

The property is clearly full of southern charm and the house itself is set over 557 square meters. There's an amazing veranda for the family to enjoy beautiful views outside across the jaw-dropping 35 hectares.

As well as the main home, there is a summer house and another residence, ideal for guests to stay when they come and visit the family.

