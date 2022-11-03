The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash's epic $2m home with wife after split from ex-husband The actress has a beautiful home

Star of The Rookie: Feds Niecy Nash lives in Los Angeles with her wife Jessica Betts. See the mammoth mansion she reportedly purchased with her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker and she secured in their divorce.

Don't Forget the Lyrics! star Niecy has given her 3.2million Instagram followers glimpses into her stunning residence and she also invited Architectural Digest for a tour, showing off her perfect haven.

The 34-foot ceilings make the foyer a grand entrance to the entire home, and the wonder continues throughout.

There are six bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms located on the ground floor.

The master bedroom is a dream with a balcony opening onto the stunning views.

Having a dance session with her daughter, the star showed off her traditional Mediterranean-style door. It has glass panels with swirl details and there's a corner of a rose bush just in shot. What an entrance!

There's a temperature-controlled wine cellar which is big enough to house 500 bottles of wine and other highlights include the outdoor pool and three-car garage.

In a video clip shared to Instagram Niecy revealed that her foyer has a massive pool table in it and a huge cowhide rug, complementing the beige and brown floors.

The kitchen is traditional

Niecy's kitchen features traditional brown cupboards with mottled beige worktops. Often a common feature in the star's kitchen, Niecy is clutching a bunch of flowers in a TikTok video.

The couple's grand home was the perfect backdrop for Niecy and Jessica's wedding, and they said 'I do' on 29 August 2020 in front of their closest friends and family.

Check out the jaw-dropping foyer!

The Dahmer actress was married twice before her relationship with Jessica, with her 13-year marriage to ordained minister Don Nash ending in 2007, and her divorcing Jay Tucker in 2019.

Niecy shares three children with her first husband Don, there's Dia, Donielle and Dominic.

