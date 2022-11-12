Craig Revel Horwood's plush bedroom is a homage to Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood left the city lights of London for a quieter life in Salisbury, but his beautiful sanctuary is as loud as you'd expect.

The star appeared on Michael McIntyre's Christmas edition of Midnight Game Show, which gave fans a look inside his private bedroom, which seems to be inspired by Strictly – just wait until you see the sparkle.

Craig's room features everything from a metallic wall resembling the famous Glitterball trophy, to a lavish dressing table and a statement silver wall decoration. To keep the room minimal and stylish, Craig has matching cream furniture for storage, including a chest of drawers and sideboard.

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood has a very glamorous bedroom!

Craig relocated to Salisbury after selling his Camden home for almost £1.2million. The star said it had been "emotional" selling the property, where he lived for 20 years, but appears to be settling into life in the country.

Craig's current home has its own swimming pool and is surrounded by seven-and-a-half acres of gardens, woodlands and fields, offering him the peace and privacy during his time off work. Craig has given several glimpses inside his home during a segment on Lorraine called At Home with Craig Revel Horwood. In the mini-series, Craig was seen cooking in his huge kitchen, which featured a double fridge-freezer that had pictures on the front – including one of himself with his fellow Strictly judges, along with a sign reading 'Easy Street' which was hanging at the top of the fridge.

The Strictly judge's room features a metallic wall

The star lives with his partner Jonathan Myring, who also featured on Michael's Midnight Game Show. The pair met in February 2018, and were introduced through a mutual friend backstage during the Strictly tour. Craig told The Sun the following month: "I'm really happy. He's absolutely gorgeous, super intelligent. It's a bit too early for the L word but we really, really like each other. This one is definitely a keeper." He also opened up about Jonathan on Loose Women, explaining: "He is fabulous and I love him, he is absolutely gorgeous and adorable, and yes he is 20 years younger."

