Jennifer Garner shares festive glimpse inside family home

Jennifer Garner took to social media to show off her fabulously festive home ahead of Christmas - and it's safe to say she's ready for Santa Claus!

The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, posted a hilarious video to her Instagram account which showed her dressed in an inflatable Santa outfit and standing in front of her decadent Christmas tree.

In the clip, the star gesticulated around her tummy whilst in the costume, as she opted to swap a plate of the most delicious-looking cookies for two healthy yoghurts from Once Upon a Farm.

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Give Santa what he wants: clean, nutritious, no added sugar goodness! @onceuponafarm."

The star makes a fabulous Santa Claus!

Underneath Jenna's lavish tree were a pile of impressively wrapped presents, a number of which will no doubt be for her doting children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Fans of the star were delighted with the update and took to the comments section of the post with messages for the star. One fan penned: "Jen - you’re the best! Always know how to put a smile on our faces."

A second added: "Where did you get this Santa costume from!! Love it." Whilst one even started a hashtag writing: "#JenniferGardnerIsANationalTreasure."

The star is not afraid of a bit of DIY

This isn't the first holiday update from the Hollywood star as last week she was captured making her very own Christmas ornaments - and it's safe to say fans were so impressed!

In the video of the exciting activity, Jenifer could be seen with earplugs in and plastic goggles on as she was filmed removing her ornaments from a kiln before holding them up like earrings to her face.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Nothing makes my bells jingle like West Virginia artisans. My friends, Matt & Tessie @wallacemetalworks, invited me to their forgery this summer (after designing and making the most beautiful fire screens for my house) and talked me through crafting one of their coveted hand-forged Christmas ornaments. Remember when you’re shopping for the holidays—support your local artists!"

