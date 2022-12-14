Alison Hammond looks slimmer than ever in new video - fans have questions What's her secret?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on their Christmas break, meaning everyone's favourite stand-in presenter, Alison Hammond, is on This Morning hosting duties.

LOOK: Alison Hammond looks sensational in glittering party dress - and wow

The 47-year-old is always a ray of sunshine on the show and she wows fans on Instagram too, sharing insights into her day. On Tuesday she shared a fun video of herself dancing in a sparkly blazer on the This Morning set, and her followers flooded the post with praise.

WATCH: Alison Hammond raises questions with her new video

Loading the player...

Celebrity friends were quick to comment, with Rochelle Humes writing: "Shining," while Vanessa Feltz commented: "Looking absolutely shimmering and sensational."

READ: This Morning star Alison Hammond left vulnerable after 'scary' surgery

MORE: Who is Alison Hammond's partner?

Alexandra Burke added: "You queen," and Pixie Lott simply exclaimed: "ALI!" followed by three heart eye emojis.

Alison's fans loved her look too, querying her slimmed-down figure. "You look fabulous darling. I’ve lost 4 stone since February and want to lose another 2 before I get married in April. I wonder if you’ll share your secret?" one wrote.

Another commented: "You are looking fab. How have you lost your weight?" A third added: "I wish and hope she'll be able to share her journey/secret with us soon. Looks fantastic."

Alison Hammond's fan loved her sequin outfit

How has Alison Hammond lost weight?

Alison hasn't spoken about her recent weight loss, preferring to let her new look do the talking, however, the star dropped two stone in 2017 taking part in TV show Sugar Free Farm, which saw celebrity contestants cut sugar from their diets.

Alison and Dermot O'Leary are presenting This Morning this week

Prior to the show, Alison said she'd eaten two chocolate bars a day, but continued to limit sugar after filming finished, which helped her maintain her weight loss.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.