10 upcycled furniture ideas and tips to transform your home

Upcycling is a sustainable and budget-friendly way to update your interiors, but can seem daunting if you haven't done it before.

However, with the cost-of-living crisis meaning many of us have less to spend on buying new furniture or redecorating our homes, taking on an upcycling project can not only be a cost-effective way to give your old furniture a new lease of life, but also a great way to learn some new skills, and you don't necessarily need lots of tools to get started.

The Repair Shop's Dominic Chimnea told HELLO! that self-belief is a key to success when it comes to upcycling, explaining: "Do believe in yourself and give stuff a go as you will likely be amazed at what you can achieve and the satisfaction of producing something you love is addictive!"

He also recommended making a plan and to "think about what you're trying to achieve" before getting started, and we've got all the inspiration you need here. So whether you want to revamp your old chest of drawers or are keen to put the latest IKEA hacks to the test, here are some upcycled furniture ideas to inspire you…

Paint your wardrobes

Don't forget your wardrobes when decorating your bedroom; painting wooden doors can transform functional furniture into a design statement. We love the contrast of this Annie Sloan satin paint against the pink walls. (Photo: Annie Sloan)

Try stencils

You can turn everything from a chest of drawers to a table into a real one-of-a-kind piece by using stencils to paint an intricate motif on its surface. (Photo: The Stencil Studio)

Revamp old furniture

Rather than replace old furniture when you redecorate, try updating it to tie in with your new décor. Black paint, new gold handles and strip mouldings along the front make this oak sideboard look like new. (Photo: Houseproject_36)

Transform glass

Windows and glass panes can be completely transformed with ease with window film patterns. The period lace pattern on this film adds a vintage feel to the cabinet, and helps to conceal the clothes inside. (Photo: Purlfrost)

Create a luxurious rattan cabinet

Fancy a bigger DIY project? Using paint, rattan material and gold handles you can transform a plain white cabinet into something a lot more luxurious. (Photo: Furniture and Choice)

Experiment with decoupage

Your furniture will look like an expensive designer buy when you decorate with paint and decoupage paper, like this collaboration between Annie Sloan and the RHS. (Photo: Annie Sloan)

Switch up your handles

Swapping the handles on your kitchen cupboards, wardrobes or chest of drawers is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to upcycle and give them a whole new look. (Photo: Dowsing and Reynolds)

Refresh your flooring

Want to give tiled flooring a refresh without the expense of buying new? A tile stencil can help you to get a contemporary upgrade to anything from your bathroom floor to kitchen splashback, for as little as £10. (Photo: The Stencil Studio)

Repurpose old furniture

Rather than throw away furniture you no longer need, why not try and find another use for it? These drawers have been given a new lease of life as quirky planters when repainted and placed on a reclaimed suitcase stand. (Photo: Pelargoniums for Europe)

Upholster your headboard

Give your bedroom a revamp and put your sewing skills to the test by reupholstering your headboard. John Lewis is among the stores that sells fabric by the metre, so you can give your furniture a bespoke makeover. (Photo: Sophie Allport)

