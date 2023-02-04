Christine Lampard's memory-filled family room she could be leaving behind The Loose Women host may be set for family upheaval following some sad news

Christine Lampard lives in a beautiful home in Liverpool with her husband Frank Lampard and their two children. The family also own a residence in London worth £10 million and split their time between the two homes.

However, could Christine be set to leave her Liverpool home? Following Frank's departure from Everton Football Club as the team's manager, the couple may no longer require a house in Liverpool. The former footballer landed the job in January 2022 and wasted no time in searching for a permanent base closer to the Liverpool-based football club, with Christine confirming they had found a second family home in April.

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

Loading the player...

On Friday, Christine shared a glimpse into her exquisite Liverpool property while celebrating her birthday with her children.

She was pictured in an open-plan dining room that featured a large oak table, oatmeal-coloured leather chairs in a Nordic style, a large mocha velvet armchair, expansive glass windows, white shelves portraying books, ornaments and plants, white walls and a framed painting of the ocean.

Christine Lampard shared a glimpse into her lavish dining room

Christine embraced her little ones in the snap, whose faces were turned away from the camera. The trio sat beside the table was bedecked with presents and gifts for the star.

The mum-of-two shared the sweet series of birthday images via social media. She captioned the post: "Blooms and balloons today! Feeling very grateful. Thank you for all the birthday love."

The star celebrated her birthday at home and showed off her beautiful roses

Fans were quick to wish the presenter a very happy birthday. Holly Willoughby wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful girl," while Coleen Nolan added: "Happy Birthday you gorgeous Human xxx." Spice Girl Emma Bunton commented: "Happy birthday gorgeous lady! Xx," and Lorraine Kelly sweetly noted: "Happy 21st gorgeous."

The Lampards rarely share photos from inside their Liverpool residence on social media, but Christine shared how it offered a "lovely change of scenery" from their home in West London

MORE: Is Christine Lampard set for family upheaval with husband Frank?

"We've navigated through. It's a lovely change of scenery [in Liverpool] and it's nice to have a bit of greenery around us," Christine told Fabulous magazine. "We’ve got a place up there with a cot and a wee bed. You get used to it and it's not actually a big deal."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.