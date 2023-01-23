Earl Charles Spencer's hidden room of precious memories at Princess Diana's childhood home Princess Diana's childhood home is in Northamptonshire

Earl Charles Spencer, 58, often shares magical updates from his family home, Althorp, where he was raised with his late sister, Princess Diana.

The grand library is a favourite of fans whenever Charles shares glimpses inside, and their opulent dining room has garnered lots of attention too, but what about the property's hidden room packed with family memories?

Althorp has a vast basement which is full of historical pieces, beautiful antiques and items which hold tales about Charles' ancestors.

Charles and his wife Karen have launched a video series dedicated to educating people on their property, and their YouTube clips give fans great insight.

Karen Spencer allowed fans to see Althorp's basement

To announce the series, Karen wrote: "Exciting news from Althorp! I’m going to be sharing my experience as lady of the house in a whole new way, with a weekly video every Friday that will give you a peek into the projects I care so much about. We’ve been filming behind the scenes for some time now, and I think it’s time to let you all in!!

Princess Diana grew up at this stately home

In one instalment, the lady of the house took cameras down into the basement and the room was home to lots of fine china. The space has wooden shelving and many of the items have been categorised.

Karen explained that she even came across a dinner set that was made for the first Count and Countess Spencer.

"You can definitely see the peaks of the family's fortune by looking through the collection," explained Karen.

Fans live tributes to Diana at the property

The couple invited experts into the property to help restore any pieces that have been damaged over the years, with hopes of making them useful again.

The earl often gives glimpses of his late sister's memorial site, a temple situated within the grounds of his family home. Visitors can pay respects and leave tributes at the temple when Althorp is open, but they are unable to get to the island in the lake where the Princess is buried.

