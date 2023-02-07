How to decorate a hallway to create an impressive home entrance Create a great first impression with these home decorating ideas

It may not always be a priority when decorating, but the hallway is one of the first places visitors will see when coming over to your house, and can leave a lasting impression.

So it's little surprise that the Pinterest Predicts trends report is showing that people are paying more interest in transforming the often neglected spaces, with a 190 percent increase in searches for front hall décor ideas, and an 85 percent increase in searches for front door transformations.

If you're looking to redecorate your own entrance hall, however big or small, Matthew Currington, the Technical Director of The Lighting Superstore, has shared some design ideas to help you get started.

Go for bold

Don't shy away from bright colours in your hallway (Photo: George at Asda)

A quick lick of paint can do the world of good. Not only does it make your space look fresh, but it can also be used to add some colour. A brightly coloured front door can help your home stand out and add a bit of fun to typically bland exteriors. Look for a paint colour that is opaque – this will save you the effort of painting multiple coats and save a bit of cash if you opt for a small tin of paint.

Alternatively, have some fun with bold complimentary colours. Two-tone walls, with a darker colour on the bottom part of the wall, are also a great paint option, as they make the space feel larger. This year's colour trends include muted lavender, deep greens, burnt orange, and mustard tones.

Light it up

Light colours are a great choice for a hallway (Photo: Cuckooland.com)

While dark academia looks set to continue its trendiness into 2023, the one room in your house you should avoid this trend is your front hallway. This is often the smallest space in your home, and you want to avoid making it feel too claustrophobic. Rather opt to keep the space bright and airy.

Wall lighting will upgrade your hall on a budget (Photo: Dunelm)

Changing up the lighting fixtures in your front hall is a great way to upgrade the space without breaking the bank. Wall sconces are becoming increasingly popular and will look fantastic framed on either side of a mirror or wall art in the front hall. If you want to avoid the cost of installing lamps, consider using wall sconces with rechargeable light bulbs.

Hide the clutter

A storage bench is ideal for keeping clutter at bay (Photo: Furniture Village)

Hallways tend to be a zone for gathering clutter, so some simple storage hacks are ideal for keeping the mess at bay. A cute bench with built-in storage under the seat is ideal for storing bulky outerwear and boots. Coat rack stands are multi-functional and can also store footwear as well as other outdoor items such as umbrellas, hats and scarves.

Save floor space with storage shelves (Photo: Nest.co.uk)

Storage shelves are a great way to save floor space, these can contain baskets and cubby holes to store items you do not regularly use, high-up and out of the way.

A console table looks great in a hallway (Photo: LuxDeco)

If you're short on space, consider a narrow console table. This is the ideal spot to keep smaller items like keys and handbags nicely organised.

Don’t forget the décor

Mirrors and wall art can add the finishing touches to your hallway decor (Photo: Dunelm)

In a small zone like a hallway, it's easy to feel creatively stifled. Adding a few décor pieces to your hallways can go a long way in helping it feel like another beautiful area of your home. Mirrors are a great option for a small space because they help reflect light, making it feel larger. It's also ideal for a last-minute appearance check before you leave.

If you have stairs in your hall, consider a gallery wall. This is a great way to take advantage of some wall space and create interest but be wary of the proportions. A gallery wall that takes up too much space can make the space feel cluttered and one that’s too small may look insignificant. Opt for one or two larger art pieces and a few smaller frames to surround them.

Alternatively, one large piece of artwork can create a more streamlined look. For an extra luxe look, add a picture light above the frame.

