Happy Valley's James Norton smoulders in rare photo inside private home with famous fiancée

James Norton couldn't be further from his wayward Happy Valley character Tommy Lee Royce and in real life he's settled down happily in London with his famous fiancée, actress Imogen Poots.

In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, the actor allowed cameras into his private home for a photoshoot, which included a striking snap of him posing in his home office.

Did you know James Norton was in a completely different career before acting?

WATCH: James Norton confesses his job before acting career took off

The actor was seen sitting on a traditional wooden desk wearing black trousers and an unbuttoned cream shirt.

James' office space is painted white and thanks to a Juliet balcony it is flooded with light. The actor has decorated the space with artwork and a mirror, giving it personality.

The article also revealed the star's private bedroom with trunks as bedside cabinets and a wall of books and DVDs in his lounge area. "My bookshelf has become a record of my career," he admitted, thanks to the novels he reads to accompany his acting gigs.

On Instagram, James has given some other looks inside his quirky home. In one black-and-white snap, the star could be seen standing in front of a wall of photo frames. The stylish gallery wall features a range of different frames in various sizes, featuring paintings and photographs.

James and Imogen reside in the London borough of Peckham and while the price of their home hasn't been revealed, according to Rightmove, properties in Peckham had an overall average price of £636,565 last year, indicating it's a popular place to live in the capital!

Although James' home is a sanctuary of wellness, he has confessed that he needs to get out of it each and every day. In the same interview, he opened up about it. The star said: "I grew up in the countryside so I feel guilty if I am inside too much. As a result, every day I have to go out and do something, like riding my bike."

