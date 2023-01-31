Happy Valley's James Norton's ultra-private quirky home with famous fiancée

Happy Valley keeps viewers guessing the plot line as we near the series finale, and while we are on the edge of our seats, Tommy Lee Royce actor James Norton probably has his feet up at home.

The actor lives in Peckham with his famous fiancée, actress Imogen Poots, and while the stars are keen to keep their private life on the down-low, we have seen glimpses inside their property.

James' Instagram feed often features his South-East London neighbourhood and there have been a few snaps which appear to be inside his home.

In one photo, a black-and-white snap, the star could be seen standing in front of a wall of photo frames. The stylish gallery wall features a range of different frames in various sizes, featuring paintings and photographs.

James gave a look inside his home

Another picture was of his partner Imogen, which showed more of their living quarters. The space appears to be their kitchen area with sash windows, which has been decorated with plenty of plants and there is a collection of alcohol bottles on the side. The perfect place for a party it seems!

According to Rightmove, properties in Peckham had an overall average price of £636,565 last year, indicating it's a popular place to live in the capital!

James lives with his partner

When James filmed in Yorkshire for Happy Valley, he would have felt right at home because despite living in London for many years, the star was brought up in the rural location of Malton.

James was educated in North Yorkshire and Cambridge before moving to London to enrol in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Prior to moving in with James, Imogen previously spent her time travelling between New York and London for various film roles.

Fellow Happy Valley star, Sarah Lancashire, also traded her countryside life for one in the city, settling in the UK capital as well.

