Why Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire shunned US for London home The actress starred in HBO Max's series Julia

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire lives with her TV producer husband Peter Salmon and their blended family in a private home in London.

The actress has had ample opportunity to relocate across the pond, especially after staring in HBO Max's series Julia, however, the doting mum decided to stay put in the UK.

WATCH: Happy Valley actor sparks reaction from fans with video following episode three

Loading the player...

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sarah opened up about her feelings about her decision to remain in the UK. "The older that I get, the harder it is to be away from home. I love being at home. I’m very much a mum when I go home – the mums among us know it’s a full-time job."

During the pandemic, Sarah was isolated stateside and in the same interview she admitted: "It’s not an experience I care to repeat, in terms of being isolated away from family."

Sarah and her husband live in London

The star resides in a £3million, five-bedroom house in a leafy part of London. As Sarah isn't on social media, fans haven't been able to see inside her residence.

Sarah and Peter share a son together, Joseph, who was born in 2003 and Prior to meeting Peter, Sarah was married to music lecturer Gary Hargreaves, and they had two sons together. Thomas was born in 1987, and Matthew in 1988. Sarah is also a step-mother to Peter's three sons from his previous marriage to Penny Watt.

NEED TO KNOW: Is Happy Valley's Catherine Cawood based on a real person?

The actress plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit show Happy Valley and in the latest episode Sarah put on a sterling performance, leaving fans demanding online that she deserves receives a BAFTA.

The star has thrilled fans with her latest role

The character's Yorkshire property was sold in 2017 after receiving lots of media interest due to it appearing in the show.

The house even featured a sun lounge and a wine cellar, as well as four beautiful bedrooms. We can only imagine that Sarah's real life home is just as chic.

READ: Happy Valley: the ultimate season 1 and 2 recap for season three return here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.