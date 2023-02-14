Ruth Langsford twirls in royal-worthy garden at Surrey home with Eamonn Holmes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women anchor Ruth Langsford delighted fans on Monday when she modelled a new range of blazers from her QVC collection, after her knitwear was such a success, and her immaculate back garden at her Surrey home provided the perfect backdrop for her fashion show.

Watch the presenter twirl around in the pristine garden she shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes – there isn't a blade of grass out of place!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford twirls away in magical garden

Stars like Vanessa Feltz, Lynsey Crombie, and Lizzie Cundy were quick to swoon over Ruth's colourful blazers and if you love the look you can get your hands on one!

Ruth Langsford pink blazer, £99, QVC

While the fashion astounded her fans, we were taken aback by the outdoor space. The beautiful garden is akin to that of a royal garden in that it has perfect borders and trees that are so neat they resemble emojis. The sun was also shining during the catwalk clip, making it look even more glorious.

The couple's garden is always immaculate

Eamonn has admitted he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

Despite the star's recent health struggles, the grass remains perfectly maintained – perhaps thanks to their robot lawnmower!

Other glimpses of their outdoor space have revealed the couple have stunning flower beds, a pristine lawn and a gorgeous seating area.

Their Surrey family home was the location of Eamonn's dramatic fall post his back surgery, where he took a tumble down the stairs.

Ruth and Eamonn even have outdoor sofas

The couple have since had a stairlift installed at the property to aid with Eamonn's recovery. Their 'TV son' Rylan Clark had a ride on the unique mode of transport when he paid a visit to their lovely home.

"Well someone had to go and check out the tech... @eamonnholmes. Good to see you on the mend," Rylan captioned a fun video of himself using the stair lift.

REVEALED: The stories behind This Morning stars' exits: Fern Britton, Ruth Langsford and more

Reacting to the video, Eamonn was quick to comment: "Welcome to The Fun Palace! Great night my friend."

