David Muir shares surprising visitor at his sprawling upstate New York residence It seems the star is not so sure about the visit

While fans of David Muir are most used to seeing him behind the news desk, when he isn't on television, he is winding down in his expansive, upstate New York home.

Peaceful as the luscious estate might be, however, the farther you go away from the city, the more exposed you become to all sorts of critters and animals, both from land and air.

Fans of the news anchor know he is an animal lover, and often shares clips of his beloved dog Axel running around the house's grounds, but he recently shared with fans the not-so-welcome feathery creatures that made his home their own.

WATCH: A glimpse into his lavish home

The star took to Instagram to reveal that a group of newborn baby birds had made themselves comfortable and nestled themselves on the roof of what seems to be an enclosed patio area of David's home.

In the video, the journalist is zooming into the tiny birds, and one is seen quite adorably opening its mouth and squeaking, and the 48-year-old is almost as if speaking back, whistling to the birds.

Sweet as they may seem, it appears he wasn't so keen on sharing a home with them, and revealed in the caption of the Instagram Story: "Kept our distance, now they are off and on their way."

The unlikely though adorable intruders

David purchased the home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, for a whopping $7 million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for him and Axel.

Axel is David's ultimate partner-in-crime

David grew up in Syracuse, and has previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in the upper New York area, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time.

