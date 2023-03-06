Prince Harry captured carrying son Archie through magical flower garden at private home See the Duke of Sussex soaking up his idyllic garden with son Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle chose their sprawling Montecito mansion thanks to its "calm" and "healing" vibe, and nothing says zen more than their beautiful blooming garden.

In the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries, clips of their home life in the US were used, including one sweet moment when Harry carried Archie when he was a baby, showing him the flowers blossoming in their grounds…

Their garden is a highlight of their exclusive estate with its own swimming pool, pond and a vast playpark for the children.

Since this clip was taken, the couple have gone on to welcome their daughter Lilibet Diana, and we're sure she enjoys the impressive outdoor space too.

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan Markle revealed that it was a garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

The royal couple also have an outdoor pool at home. Image / Giggster

As well as glimpses inside their current mansion with a massive kitchen and beautiful home office, the Netflix series also included looks inside their UK home of Frogmore Cottage that they have recently been forced to give up.

A number of personal photographs were revealed, including a photograph of themselves inside the property's amazing kitchen in the teasing trailer, and we were blown away.

Another programme snippet gave an insight into bathtime with baby Archie when they were living at Frogmore in Windsor. Archie can be seen reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub while his proud parents looked on beaming with love.

The couple have now given up their UK home

It is still unclear who will move into the 10-bedroom property now that Harry and Meghan have removed their belongings. Rumours are swirling that Prince Andrew could be relocating there as King Charles would like him to leave Royal Lodge. Watch this space!

