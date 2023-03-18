Miranda Lambert takes fans inside her spectacular walk-in wardrobe The country music star took fans behind the scenes

Miranda Lambert just gave fans a glimpse inside her walk-in wardrobe – and to say it's spectacular would be a massive understatement. Taking her Instagram followers behind the scenes, the country music star looked seriously stylish in a denim jumpsuit as she delivered the ultimate tour. In the video which she captioned, "Meet the Velvet Rodeo girls," Miranda also unveiled a number of iconic outfits from her Las Vegas Residency.

Want to take a peek inside Miranda's glamorous walk-in wardrobe? Click the video below for a closer look…

WATCH: Miranda Lambert's epic walk-in wardrobe needs to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

A haze of rhinestone co-ords and cowgirl-inspired looks, Miranda's closet is full of some seriously impressive pieces – and she even revealed that one of them weighs a whopping 25 pounds!

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares unseen glimpse inside epic kitchen at palatial $3.4m home

READ: Miranda Lambert shares huge news no one was expecting as fans rush to congratulate her

While unveiling a black embellished jumpsuit that she's nicknamed "rhinestone cowgirl," Miranda explained: "It has four hangers holding it up, it weighs about 25 pounds, so that and a crystal hat and I'm like fully getting a workout while putting on my clothes."

The singer revealed that the rhinestone jumpsuit (pictured above) that she wears on stage weighs 25 pounds

Another of our favourite pieces was the Elvis-inspired co-ord that Miranda always rocks on opening night. "I had it [designed] after one of Elvis' famous jumpsuits that he wore in Las Vegas," she said.

After taking her Instagram followers behind the scenes, fans were quick to comment on Miranda's showstopping outfits. "Love them all! Thanks for sharing," wrote one. "Can't wait to see them all in person in July!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Amazing taste! Love all the bling!"

Earlier this week Miranda gave fans a glimpse into the kitchen at her $3.4 million home in Tennessee

Earlier this week, Miranda also gave fans a glimpse of her stunning $3.4 million home in Tennessee. The country music superstar took to Instagram on Thursday to promote her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet, and shared a video from inside her contemporary, white-tiled kitchen.

Surrounded by her mom, Beverly June Hughes, and a group of her close friends, Miranda could be seen standing in front of a huge table with multiple wood finishes. Behind her was a second stove in stainless steel which boasted multiple burners and a large, industrial-style extractor fan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.