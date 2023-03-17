Miranda Lambert shares unseen glimpse inside epic kitchen at palatial $3.4m home The country singer lives in Tennessee with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert lives in a stunning $3.4 million home in Tennessee and while she often shares glimpses inside, she's never really shown off her stunning kitchen – until now.

The country music superstar took to Instagram on Thursday to promote her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet, and shared a video – which featured her giant body tattoo - which showed her standing in a part of her kitchen that she has never shown to fans before. Check it out in the video below.

Surrounded by her mom, Beverly June Hughes, and a group of her close friends, Miranda stood in front of a huge table with multiple wood finishes which is placed in the center of the room and topped with flowers and a bowl of fruit.

Behind her is a second stove in stainless steel with multiple burners and a large, industrial-style extractor fan, and white tiled walls that run the length of the kitchen.

The large, open space has plenty of storage with white cupboards topped with wood-finished countertops and shelving for storing her Wanda June Home kitchenware.

Miranda revealed she has two stoves in her kitchen

Miranda clearly loves to cook and appears to be a baker also as some of her kitchen supplies include a pink dessert stand.

The video also revealed more of the colorful touches Miranda has added to the space, which she has shown on Instagram in the past, including her turquoise fridge and double stove and several cupboards in the same hue nestled in between her white sink.

Miranda lives with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on the jaw-dropping property - a 400-acre farm featuring three houses, horse stables, a boathouse, and its very own lake!

Miranda's kitchen has turquoise coloring (Photo: Wanda June Home)

The sprawling abode is located near Primm Springs, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville, and holds a special significance to the couple as it is where they had their intimate wedding back in 2019.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she previously said, referring to her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, whom she divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.

"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

