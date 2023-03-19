Kelly Clarkson causes commotion with bedroom photo as fans are saying the same thing The Kelly Clarkson Show host is a woman of many talents

Kelly Clarkson has shown she really can do it all - from singing to hosting to being a brand ambassador to homeware brand Wayfair.

And over the weekend, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself posing in a bedroom alongside a bed kitted out a range of Wayfair bedding.

The star - who is the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show - looked stylish dressed in a black mini dress teamed with co-ordinating heels, and revealed that the brand was having a sale in the caption.

While fans were pleased to hear about the reduced items, the majority of the comments were related to something they had also been waiting for - her new album.

"Someone check under the bed for her new album," one wrote, while another remarked: "Kelly where is your album!" A third added: "Drop the album!"

Other followers were quick to defend the singer, replying: "The album will be ready when it's ready!"

Kelly Clarkson's bedroom photo had fans saying the same thing

In September, Kelly revealed that she would be releasing a new album in 2023. In an exclusive interview with Variety, she said: "It's coming out next year. And this is an important album. I'm working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago."

This album with mark Kelly's first major studio album in over five years. It follows her Meaning of Life album in 2017 and her holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around, in 2021.

She also told Access that the new album will be her "most personal" to date.

Kelly Clarkson shares two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

There is heartbreak and there is sadness in it, definitely, but there's also the whole arc of a relationship," she said. Kelly has had a tough few years, having split from her husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020, finalizing the divorce in March 2022.

The former couple share children River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six. Kelly was also stemom to Brandon's two children during their marriage.

He was previously married to Melissa Ashworth – they split in 2012 – and together they had Savannah 21, and Seth, 16. Brandon recently became a grandfather, as his eldest daughter welcomed her first child in January of 2022.

