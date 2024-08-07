Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's chaotic home for kids RZA and Riot Rose will surprise you
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"© James Devaney,Getty

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's cluttered home for kids RZA and Riot Rose will surprise you

The Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper share two sons under two

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be A-listers in the music industry, but the couple are also regular parents who are wrapped up in the whirlwind of raising two young sons.

The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers but also goes by Rocky, shares RZA, aged two, and Riot Rose, one, with the 'Umbrella' hitmaker and the family of four are adored by fans.

To mark little Riot's first birthday last week, the 'Fashion Killa' hitmaker shared a few videos to his Instagram including one that showed off the inside of their cluttered home – and fans had a lot to say!

ASAP Rocky penned the sweet tribute to his youngest son on his birthday© Instagram
ASAP Rocky with his two boys, RZA and Riot Rose

Captioning the post, Rocky said: "Happy 1st birthday to my 2nd born son Riot Rose Mayers" in all caps, followed by a heart emoji.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relatable home

In one video showing off the inside of their home, Rocky was holding onto their youngest son in their living room and the background of their apartment could be seen.

ASAP Rocky holding his son Riot Rose© Instagram
ASAP Rocky holding his son Riot Rose

The family-of-four has a huge TV on the wall, no doubt perfect for keeping the boys entertained from time to time, they also have a large fluffy rug on the floor with lots of toys dotted around for Riot and RZA to play with.

Many parents will definitely relate to the clutter including clothes scattered on the sofas and a crib nestled in the middle of the room. The counter towards the back of the room also had plenty of bowls and snacks resting on top, as well as a whiteboard, a baby camera monitor and baby wipes.

Fans were quick to point out how "relatable" it was that the home seemed a little chaotic. "All the baby toys everywhere even in a billionaire's house is probably the most real and relatable thing," said a user on Instagram.

Rihanna and Rocky's son Riot Rose lying down on the floor in their home© Instagram
Rihanna and Rocky's son Riot Rose lying down on the floor in their home

Another wrote: "Omg, makes me feel so much better about my messy house. Thank you @asaprocky for being so real and posting this stuff on Instagram! And Congrats with your little one-year-old man off [sic] course!"

WATCH: Rihanna's baby son distracts her as she tries to work out

A third agreed: "I love that they portray the reality of what it means to have little kids. It’s challenging, yes, sometimes that means your house will be messy, dishes in the sink, the diaper bin filled. It comes with the territory and they’re not filtering that out to appease to people."

Rihanna and Rocky's eldest son, RZA, in their playroom© Instagram
Rihanna and Rocky's eldest son, RZA, in their playroom

Another video showed off the playroom in their home and it looks like RZA and Riot Rose are spoilt for choice when it comes to playing!

The hilarious video showed big brother RZA looking over at his youngest brother as he was lying on the floor. The shot also showed off the different gadgets and books they scattered across the table.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 held at HÃ´tel de Maisons on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the AWGE fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Rihanna and Rocky are clearly kept super busy with their two little ones, but they haven't ruled out more kids in the future.

Rihanna told Interview she would have "As many as god wants me to have... I don't know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it's another boy, it's another boy." 

