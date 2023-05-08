Flip or Flop's Christina Hall left frustrated as she shares update from jaw-dropping family home

The HGTV star is a mom-of-three and shares her home with husband Joshua Hall

Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall are undergoing a series of renovations at their grand $12 million family home in Newport Beach, California.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared her frustration with the process on social media, with the video below capturing the difficulty of their living situation…

She even took to her Instagram Stories with another photo of their makeshift status, writing: "Meanwhile, eat your heart out chefs…Where is my freakin oven?!!"

The home in Newport Beach was purchased by Christina and Josh in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June that year, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market."

The real estate investor shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, with her first ex-husband – and former HGTV co-star – Tarek El Moussa (who she was married to from 2009-2018), and youngest, three-year-old Hudson, with Ant Anstead (they were married from 2018-2021).

© Instagram Christina shared a picture of the DIY situation with their kitchen

She married Josh in 2022, with the two tying the knot twice to commemorate their bond. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home."

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022.

"We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids' school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work." The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021.

© Instagram The "Flip or Flop" star is a mom-of-three

The Flip or Flop star recently spoke to People about dealing with criticism and negativity on social media regarding her personal and family life.

She opened up about how naysayers have come after her for her frequent marriages (she's been married three times) and her decision to make her children an active part of her social presence.

"I allow myself a little time to be upset," the 39-year-old stated to the publication, although she said the one person consistently in her corner was Joshua.

Christina's husband has embraced his role as a stepdad to her three children

"And usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband Joshua] about it."

She continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth.

"I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

© Instagram Christina's son, Hudson, has plenty of space to play

© Instagram Christina's son Hudson was excited to play with the new toy

© HGTV Christina's home is expansive

© Instagram Her living room is stunning

© Instagram Christina and Josh with family outside their home

