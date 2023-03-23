TikTok goes wild over £50/month London home in a skip - watch This tiny London home has been built in a skip

Londoner gives tour of his £50 per month home in the capital that's a converted skip – and unsurprisingly it's gone viral on TikTok when shared by @JubLondon.

The video clip has garnered over 2.8million likes and a whopping 18,000 comments. He allows the cameraman in to see his property that's accessed via a ladder and a hatch – but he does have a ring doorbell!

Take a tour of this tiny skip home

So what are people saying about his unique accommodation?

Many are confused where the £50 per month goes, as the owner didn't specify. "Who is he paying £50 to?" quizzed one and a few speculated that it could be the cost of the car parking space it is in or even the skip hire free.

"This is so wild! First time seeing a skip house!" penned one impressed user, and: "Anyone else think that it looks kinda cozy, maybe if it wasn't in some park it wouldn't be too bad," added another.

Tiny homes are all the rage

"Imagine taking a woman back to your skip after a date," one joked.

Quite a lot of comments were people enquiring about the bathroom set-up which wasn't revealed on the tour. Despite the lack of washroom, the mini kitchenette and genius bed did leave us rather enthralled. For more updates from the Skip House, check out his own TikTok.

Tiny houses are a trending concept thanks to the cost of living crisis forcing people to seek alternative living arrangements that are cheaper than conventional homes.

Are you struggling financially amid the crisis? Visit gov.uk/cost-of-living for more information on benefits and help.

