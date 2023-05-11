Christina Hall unveils stunning remodeled bedroom inside $12m glass mansion

The Flip or Flop star lives in Newport Beach, California with her husband Joshua Hall

Christina Hall is finally seeing progress with the renovations on her jaw-dropping $12 million family home in Newport Beach, California – and she has given fans a sneak peek at one of the remodeled rooms.

The former Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a glimpse inside her son's, Hudson, three, and Braydon, seven, bedroom, and it looks so chic with oakwood floors and a black painted feature wall. Take a look inside in the video below...

WATCH: Inside Christina Hall's sons' stunning bedroom makeover

Upon entering the room there is a sign on the wall that reads: "Long Live Boyhood," before two twin beds are revealed. Both beds have matching blue, white, and gray checked sheets and there is a deep navy storage cabinet in-between them.

The closest bed to the door has a sign above which reads, "Hudson – 2019", and the second has the same sign but "Braydon – 2015" inscribed on it.

© Instagram Hudson and Braydon share a room

Each bed is placed upon a black rug that boasts white crosses and there are three framed quotes on one of the walls, one of which reads: "Brothers Make The Best Friends."

The room also boasts floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that lead out to a private balcony that overlooks the breathtaking garden and pool below. It is decorated with potted plants and an assortment of seating options.

© Instagram Christina's sons have their own balcony overlooking the backyard

Captioning the short video, Christina wrote: "Boys room coming along," followed by a heart emoji. She also shared a second video from the first level of the property which gave fans an unobstructed view of her well-maintained backyard – but admitted that living in a "glass" home doesn't come without its challenges.

"When you live in a glass house, glass maintenance is a whole thing," she wrote, panning the camera to someone cleaning the outside of her home. "@bayside_window_cleaning is the best to work with everrrr! Professional and affordable cleaning. Check them out!" she added.

© Instagram Christina's 'glass' home is high maintenance

The home was purchased by Christina and her husband Josh Hall in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June that year, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

Christina is mom to three kids: she shares Hudson with her ex, Ant Anstead, and Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She married Josh in 2022.

© Instagram The Flip or Flop star is a mom-of-three

They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home". "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022.

"We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids' school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.” The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021.

See more photos of Christina's home below...

© HGTV Christina's home is expansive





© Instagram Her living room is stunning

© Instagram Christina's outside living space is impressive

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina and her family live in a 'glass' home in Newport Beach, California

