Prince George's quaint first home cost Prince William and Princess Kate just £750/month - photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales lived in a charming farmhouse for the first months of Prince George's life

The Prince and Princess of Wales' gave up their luxe four-storey, 20-room Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace last year, relocating to Adelaide Cottage with their three children in the summer of 2022.

The quaint, four-bedroom home isn’t the only country bolthole the Wales family have lived in. When Princess Catherine fell pregnant with her first child Prince George, the couple resided in a rented farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate - and it's far more affordable than you may expect.

The charming property, which boasted its own private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest, cost the couple just £750 per month when they rented it from Lord and Lady Meyrick.

Prince William and Princess Kate's four-bedroom home in Anglesey, Wales

The couple's four-bedroom Borgordan Estate property was Prince George's first home. The future king spent the first months of his life there before the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Kensington Palace in late 2013.

© Getty Prince William and Kate welcomed Prince George in 2013

According to current listings on Rightmove, the royal couple's four-bedroom find could cost them two times the amount of money if they rented it now.

The cheapest listing in Anglesey for a similar-sized property starts at £1,150 per month, with other homes rising to £1,400 per month.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales lived in Anglesey with their first son, Prince George

Prince William reportedly moved into the wallet-friendly bolthole after he was stationed in Anglesey to train for the Royal Air Force. Kate joined him a few months after he relocated, while she was working at her parents' company as a website designer, photographer and relationships manager.

While Prince William described it as an "immensely special place", his wife admitted to feeling isolated during her time there.

© Getty The Wales family relocated to Windsor last summer ahead of George, Charlotte and Louis starting at Lambrook School

During a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff in 2020, Kate revealed that she felt isolated after giving birth to Prince George. "I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

