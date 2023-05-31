Princess Kate's struggle living in £750/pcm rental home with Prince William

The Princess of Wales used to live in a rental property in Wales with her husband Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three beautiful properties to call home, their main residence, Adelaide Cottage, their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and their country retreat, Anmer Hall.

But did you know they used to reside in Wales when they were newlyweds?

The couple rented a four-bedroom farmhouse on the Bodargan Estate in Anglesey ahead of their nuptials and for a while afterwards.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rented it for approximately £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick.

The couple's former home was very secluded

The idyllic cottage boasted private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest, but while William described it as an "immensely special place," his wife admitted to feeling isolated after giving birth, when they brought their first born, Prince George, home.

© Getty The couple have mixed emotions about that period of their lives

When visiting a children's centre in Cardiff, Princess Kate said: "I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

© Photo: Getty Images Prince George was first raised in Wales

Being out of the way, also meant that the off-grid cottage provided the family with much needed privacy, which is one of the reasons they have recently relocated from London to Windsor, escaping the 'goldfish bowl' of the UK capital.

William and Kate are keen to raise their children as 'normally' as possible, and that means being away from the limelight, giving them a chance to run and be free in their private country home.

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor

Princess Kate's family are also nearby to their new property, so the kids can visit grandpa and grandma Michael and Carole as well as auntie Pippa and uncle James rather easily.

What is Prince William and Kate Middleton's Windsor home like?

The Waleses' home, Adelaide Cottage, is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, which is where Windsor Castle is. The family can even walk to the royal residence in around 10 minutes.

© Photo: Alamy An old drawing of what the royal couple's cottage used to look like

While fans haven't really seen inside much, we do know a bit about the abode.

The four-bedroom home was built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, and interestingly parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home.

© Millie Pilkington We got a glimpse inside of Adelaide Cottage with this beautiful snap

Queen Victoria loved visiting and she would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried outside.

© MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA Their new home is close to Windsor Castle

We got a glimpse into their pristine garden when the palace released photographs of Prince Louis on his birthday that were taken at their home. Just check out that perfect lawn!

